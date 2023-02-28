Another Friday night sexual escapade, by Tiwa Says

Relationships rule the world. We need each other one way or the other, and the best way to connect with people is to socialise. This can’t be done from the comfort of your bed and home, you have to step out, sometimes even out of your comfort zone to be able to connect with other people.

These connections are not just to form relationships but also for catching new ideas, brain-picking, and de-stressing. This is why you see that a lot of business deals are concluded at bars and lounges.

For these reasons and more, I decided to stop by a lounge after work that Friday. I had been there a few times with Mike. It was a classy place with a serene ambiance. I ordered drinks and some peppered goat meat, as I eased into the evening.

A few minutes into my drinks and chops, as my muscles were beginning to relax, I felt a tap on my shoulder. I turned around and saw Steven, my colleague, standing before me. I was surprised to see him. I thought he was too serious for this kind of thing, but then again, you never really know a person fully. My mind drifted to our escapade in the office and I almost blushed.

We talked about different topics and it was refreshing to know we had a lot of common interests. After a few more drinks, we both decided to call it a night. I walked him to his car and he invited me in. Steven asked me what plans I had for the weekend. I was about to respond, but he cut me short with a kiss. It felt like he poured all his pent-up emotion and passion into the kiss. I responded hungrily, lapping it all up.

He unbuttoned my blouse and fondled my breasts, taking both breasts out. He dug his face in my bosom and sucked on both breasts. I moaned….

I unbuckled his belt and brought out his dick. It was hard as rock and I could feel his pre-cum seeping out. I stroked Steven’s sugar stick using his pre-cum as lubrication…up and down…keeping a steady pace. I rubbed my thumb on his dick head and the pre-cum leaked out even more. I wanted this sugar stick in my mouth, so I went down and took him all in. I sucked with relish, licking his balls and tracing the line between the balls and anus with my tongue. He went wild, moaning: “Oh baby….” I knew he was close to cumming so I took his dick in my mouth again and deep throated him. He couldn’t hold back, and he climaxed with a shudder and a groan. I felt his juice slipping down my throat.I swallowed every drop.

I was yet to cum so we were not done. He resumed sucking on my breast, parted my legs, and stroked my clit. I was super wet and moaning loudly. He stuck two fingers in my pussy and fingered me slowly… just the way I love it. I was purring. This must have gotten him excited because he was hard again. He adjusted the seat and beckoned for me to sit on him. I did just that and rode him as if my life depended on it. It was a very pleasurable ride for both of us because we climaxed together. “Oh wow” we both said at the same time, bursting out laughing at the coincidence.

After we cleaned and adjusted ourselves, he saw me to my car and we said our goodbyes. That was a sweet experience indeed, couldn’t wait to give Mike all the gist. I may not have sealed a business deal but I gained a buddy and an orgasm.

NB: Purely fiction.

