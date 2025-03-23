Another explosion rocks gas facility in Rivers State

Barely a week after a major explosion occurred on the Trans Niger Pipeline in Bodo, Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State, another explosion has reportedly struck the Soku oil facility in Akuku Toru Local Government Area.

The Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre (YEAC-Nigeria), a grassroots NGO with strong networks across the Niger Delta, confirmed the latest explosion on Sunday.

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Dr. Fyneface Dumnamene Fyneface, YEAC said it received reports from its youth volunteers about an early morning explosion at the Soku oil facility operated by Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited.

According to the statement: “An explosion accompanied by fireballs was heard and seen in the sky from the facility area, which is difficult to reach. The fire is still ongoing as of the time of this report.”

The cause of the explosion remains uncertain, with speculations ranging from: Equipment failure, Sabotage, Deliberate attack.

This marks the third explosion at oil facilities in Rivers State in less than a week. The first occurred in Ogoni, while the second was in Oga/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, an incident referenced by President Bola Tinubu in his March 18 nationwide broadcast while declaring a six-month state of emergency in Rivers State.

Following these incidents, the President suspended: The Rivers State House of Assembly, Deputy Governor and Governor Siminalayi Fubara, citing his alleged failure to protect oil infrastructure

The decision followed threats by some youths in a viral video warning against Governor Fubara’s impeachment.

YEAC-Nigeria has called for an urgent investigation into the Soku explosion. The group urged the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) to conduct a Joint Investigation Visit (JIV) to determine the cause.

“Perpetrators of this crime must be held accountable in line with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), 2021,” the statement concluded.

