Chinwe Ugwu, former Transition Committee Chairman of Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, is dead.

She died barely one month after her successor, Chief Patrick Omeje, died of heart failure.

Chief Bala Ugwu, the eldest brother to Chinwe, confirmed her death to the News Agency of Nigeria in Nsukka on Saturday.

According to him, the sudden death happened on early Saturday morning at a hospital in Enugu as a result of high blood pressure.

He said: “My sister, the former TC Chairman of Nsukka Local Government, died on Saturday morning.

“The family of Ugwu at Ozzi Edem in Nsukka LGA has been thrown into serious mourning as a result of this sudden death.”

It would be recalled that Ugwu was appointed the transition chairman of Nsukka council on December 16, 2019 by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

She served for three months and handed over to Omeje after the February 29, 2020 Enugu State LG election.

Omeje died on June 16.

Less than three weeks, Ugwu also died.

NAN reports that Ugwu’s death is the fifth of prominent persons in the state that died in the past one month.

Others were Senator Fidelis Okoro, who represented Enugu North Senatorial District; Omeje; member representing Isiuzo State Constituency, Chijioke Ugwueze; and veteran broadcaster and lawyer, Chijioke Okibe.