Samuel Ani, another Community leader in the crisis-ridden Oruku Community in Nkanu Local Government Area of Enugu State, was on Wednesday, shot dead in the area by unidentified gunmen.

The Enugu State Police Command confirmed the incident in a statement by its spokesperson, Daniel Ndukwe, in Enugu on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that until his death, Ani was the Vice Chairman, Oruku Caretaker Committee.

The incident occurred barely two months after the traditional ruler of the community, Igwe Emmanuel Mbah, was shot and killed by alleged hoodlums while addressing his subjects on December 26, 2020.

NAN reports that the incident culminated into a crisis that led to the destruction of lives and property in the community.

The incident, however, prompted the state government to set up a Commission of Inquiry to look into the matter.

Ani was expected to appear before the Commission on Friday before his death.

According to the statement, the Command received a report on February 24, 2021 at about 7:30am that hoodlums suspected to be among the warring factions of Oruku Community shot and murdered Ani at his residence in the community.

Ndukwe said the Command had vowed to fish out instigators and perpetrators of fresh crisis in the community.

He said the Police Commissioner, Mohammed Aliyu, also urged law abiding residents of the community to remain calm.

“The Command is intensifying all efforts to fish out and bring the perpetrators to book,” he pledged.