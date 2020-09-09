The Edo State Commissioner for Minerals, Oil and Gas, Joseph Ikpea, has resigned from the administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki with 10 days to the state’s governorship election.

The Commissioner, who resigned on Wednesday, pledged his support for the All Progressives Congress gubernatorial candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Ikpeazu cited reasons of trust, respect and interest for his resignation in the letter dated September 9 and addressed to Obaseki.

He added: Moreover, the party that is known today as APC was brought to Esan South East by me and over 90 percent of my supporters are APC members till date. So, it is difficult for me to leave the house that I built. Considering also that this administration didn’t recognise my leadership role.”