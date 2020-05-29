The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned that unless President Muhammadu Buhari engages in fervent prayer, he will lose another aide.

It should be recalled that the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, died in April after falling ill due to the Coronavirus Disease.

Ayodele, in a series of prophesies, including those on the governorship primaries in Edo and Ondo States, called on President Buhari to be active in his governance and take to prayer so as not to lose another aide.

He commented on the activities of the Office of the Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Agboola Gambari, maintaining that he will step on toes and some politicians will want to frame him up.

He said: “Buhari should wake up, he doesn’t have a grip on his government.

“There will be crisis in Buhari’s government and he must be prayerful so as not to lose another special aide.

“Chief of Staff will step on toes because he wants to change so many things.

“The politicians will also frame him up.

“Prayers need to be made so as not to see another death in the villa.”

On security, Ayodele said the Service Chiefs needed to be changed “because they are one of the reasons we still have security threats by insurgents.

“Once they are replaced, insurgency will stop.”

He stated that Nigeria’s economy is in shambles because the country is in big debt and that the government is only lying to the citizens.