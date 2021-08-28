Another Court restrains Secondus from resuming office  as PDP national chairman

A High court sitting in Cross River state has granted an interim order restraining Uche Secondus from resuming office as the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The presiding judge, Edem Kooffreh gave the order on Friday, while ruling on a motion ex parte marked HC/240/2021, and filed by Enang Wani.

The court barred Secondus from presiding over any meeting of the party until the motion is heard.

“An order of interim injunction restraining the first defendant (Secondus) from presiding over the national executive committee meeting of the 2nd defendant scheduled to hold on Saturday, the 28th of August, 2012 or any subsequent meeting of the national executive committee of the second defendant and from presiding over any meeting of any organ of the second defendant or attending any of such meetings of functions in the capacity of national chairman of the party or in any other manner or form attempting to forcefully gain entrance into any such meetings or into the premises of the second defendant as national chairman of the party pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice,” the judge ruled.