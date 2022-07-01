Another Chibok schoolgirl regains freedom in Borno State

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have rescued another Chibok schoolgirl from the captivity of terrorists.

The Theatre Commander, Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Christopher Musa, confirmed this on Thursday.

The girl was rescued around the Bama Axis of Borno State, the he said.

Musa, who confirmed this to newsmen in Borno State on Thursday, said profiling of the rescued girl was ongoing.

The military earlier this month had disclosed it rescued Mary Dauda, one of the Chibok schoolgirls abducted in 2014.

In 2021, Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, received Hassana Adamu, a Chibok schoolgirl who presented herself to the Nigerian Army.

Over 200 schoolgirls were abducted at a Government Secondary School in Chibok on April 14, 2014 by Boko Haram insurgents.