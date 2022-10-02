Another Chibok girl rescued after giving birth to twins in Boko Haram camp

Nigerian troops have rescued another Chibok schoolgirl who recently gave birth to a set of twins.

The troops with the support of Civilian Joint Task Force had stormed the camp of Boko Haram Terrorists in Bula Dawo.

Bula Dawo is in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

The troops were on a counterinsurgency operation.

During the encounter, scores of bandits were eliminated, while others escaped with injuries.

PRNigeria gathered that the Chibok girl, who identified herself as Yana Pogu, had other children for the members of Boko Haram before the twins.

During the operation, the troops also rescued more women and children

PRNigeria.