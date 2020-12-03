Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command on November 27, 2020 discovered a baby factory home at Lagos Street, Adesan in Mowe area of Obafemi Owode Local Government Area.

The spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, revealed this in a statement on Thursday.

Oyeyemi said the discovery of the home followed a complaint from concerned residents of the area who informed the police at Mowe Divisional Police Headquarters that a particular building located in their area was strongly suspected to be a baby making factory as most of the women seen there are always with pregnancy and whenever they delivered, they hardly see them with babies.

They stated further that from their observation, the babies are being sold.

On the strength of the information, the Divisional Police Officer, Mowe Division, SP Marvis Jayeola, led his men to the area, where a man who was strongly suspected to be working for the operator of the home was arrested with four women and four children.

One of the women was heavily pregnant, while one of them wa said to have just delivered a baby, which has been sold, as usual.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the home is strongly linked to one Florence Ogbonna, a notorious baby factory operator, who had earlier been arrested for similar offence and had her case pending in court.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun Awolowo, has ordered a massive manhunt for the said Ogbonna.

Awolowo also ordered the case be transferred to Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.