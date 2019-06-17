The President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has debunked media reports that power must shift to the South West in 2023.

Lawan debunked the media report on his Twitter handle on Monday morning.

He said: My attention has been drawn to a statement circulating on various media platforms credited to me as saying that power must shift to the South West in 2023. This is a misrepresentation of fact and identity.

“The statement is said to have been made by the Secretary of Adamawa State APC, Ahmed Lawan, who incidentally bears similar name with me. The public should please take note.”