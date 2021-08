Nollywood actor and chairman of the Board of Trustees, Actors Guild of Nigeria, Prince Ifeanyi Dike, is dead.

He died in Lagos on Friday, August 27.

It was learnt that the actor was diagnosed of kidney-related illness a few years ago. He had a transplant and had been in good condition; but he had a relapse and attempts to raise money for his treatment were unsuccessful.

Dike’s death comes less than 12 hours after the demise of veteran actor, Victor Olaotan.