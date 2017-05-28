Another 19-year-old lady escapes from Sambisa Forest

LATEST NEWS:
NSCDC.jpg
Briefing newsmen on the development Friday in Yola, the state Commandant of NSCDC, Aliyu Ndanusa, said Mumina was rescued with her eight-month-old baby on Thursday

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps in Adamawa State says it has rescued Mumina Hamidu, a 19-year-old lady who escaped from Boko Haram insurgents in Sambisa Forest.

Briefing newsmen on the development Friday in Yola, the state Commandant of NSCDC, Aliyu Ndanusa, said Mumina was rescued with her eight-month-old baby on Thursday.
Ndanusa said that the lady was abducted in Mubi town when it was occupied by the insurgents in 2014.
According to him, she succeeded in escaping from Sambisa to Cameroon, where she was picked up by men of the corps while returning to Mubi.
He said that the lady and her baby would be handed over to the relevant authorities for proper rehabilitation.
The commandant also said that the corps had between January and now, rescued two such women from Sambisa and arrested one Boko Haram suspect escaping from Sambisa.
He urged members of the public to be security conscious and feel free to volunteer information to security agencies.
Also speaking to newsmen, Mumina said that she was abducted in Anguwan Barkono in Mubi and taken to Sambisa, where she was forced to marry one of the sect commanders, Bana Kura.
Mumina said that Kura had paid N30, 000 dowry to the authorities, adding that he was still alive when she escaped from the forest.

