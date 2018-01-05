Another 11-year-old locked up without food discovered by Lagos police

The jail awaits anyone who abuses the right of a child, woman and the vulnerable in Lagos State, says the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Edgal Imohimi.

Imohimi, who led the team that rescued at 12, Baderin Street, Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos an 11-year-old child locked up in a poorly ventilated apartment without food, vowed to deal with perpetrators of such crimes.

The CP’s attention was drawn to the poor girl’s plight by neighbours who claimed they know Omohimi does not toy with any matters involving the girl child, women and the vulnerable.

At the scene, Imohimi, after assuring the child that he has come to help her, ordered that the iron burglary proof barricading the entrance to the living room be cut open by a welder.

In an emotion laden voice, he addressed members of the press and the crowd that gathered; urging everybody to be their brother’s keeper and to report any wrong observed in their vicinity to the police.

The little girl, Precious Nwafor, who was brought all the way from Umunze in Orumba LGA of Anambra State with a promise of better life in Lagos, was handed over to the Social Welfare Department of the Lagos State Government.

The CP however directed the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Makinde to arrest the guardian of the child for prosecution.