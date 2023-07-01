‘Anonymous Nipples,’ stage play by Duke of Shomolu Productions, hits Lagos

The Duke of Shomolu Productions, a theatrical play producing outfit famous for producing historical plays, is veering into a different area: Romance.

Its Chairman, Joseph Edgar, spoke on the news stage play in a statement issued on Saturday in Lagos State.

Edgar said the new play: “Anonymous Nipples – a trail of choices,” would be staged in Lagos on August 26 and 27.

He said: “We are stirring the hornets nest by attempting to throw up such taboo topics that are usually discussed in the dark.

“The Play, written and directed by famous theatre Director William Benson, will hold at the Agip Recital Hall of the Muson Center in Lagos.”

According to Edgar, Anonymous Nipples will delve into very delicate boundaries in its treatment of sex, incest, love, pain, fidelity and pleasure, amongst others, adding: “It will forcefully push attention towards the very critical nature of communication in healthy adult relationships.”

Edgar emphasised the need to force open conversations along these lines usually discussed in hushed tones.

He added: “Bringing out issues like love, pain, incest and fidelity has become very critical, especially with the rash of divorces and dislocations in relationships.

“The gradual erosion of moral values also throws up the need to throw in some circuit breakers by providing recommended guidelines as contained in this play in a bid to encourage responsible and mature diliances in society.

“The audiences will be surprised to see two plays in one feature.

“A trail of choices will be split by Mr Benson and delivered to the audience as a softer more romantic offering while the bolder and much more resilient audience will feast on the stark naked atrocity of Anonymous Nipples the following day.

“Both plays are gleaned from two super exciting books written by two investment bankers- Kai Orga (A trail of choices) and Joseph Edgar (Anonymous-nipples), who remain diametrically opposite in their attitude and approach toward the themes addressed in both plays.

“Anonymous Nipples will deliver to the audience some of the most professionally sequenced dance scenes designed to engage and thrill the audience using the warmest offering in romance and love.

“It will also dish out some of the coldest and most profound depictions of the strongest possible themes – sex and sexuality – in the strongest but most effective responsible manner.”

Edgar said that limited tickets could be obtained at wakaevents.ng

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Benson last worked with the Duke in December 2022 during the showing of Ufok Ibaan and Ogiame Erejuwa II.

The two plays attracted dignitaries, among them Senator Udo Udoma, former Minister of Budget, whose grandmother was depicted in the play.

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, whose grandfather was also depicted, was equally in attendance.

Among famous plays produced and staged by the Duke of Shomolu Productions is Emir Sanusi 11, which focuses on the life of the 14th Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

Other historical plays include Awo, a play on the life of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, the late Premier of the Western Region, and Zik, a play that focused on the life of Chief Nnamdi Azikiwe, former President of Nigeria.

Also included is Sardauna, a play that depicted the life of Sir Ahmadu Bello, the late Premier of Northern Nigeria, who held the traditional title of the Sardauna of Sokoto.