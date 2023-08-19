Anonymous Nipples: Moyo Lawal, Marvellous Dominion to thrill audience

Nigerian actresses, Moyo Lawal, and Marvelous Dominion will on August 27, 2023 thrill Lagos audiences on stage at the Muson Centre with captivating performances in the much anticipated play: “Anonymous nipples.”

Anonymous Nipples is an adaptation of a book with the same name written by theatre producer and investment banker, Joseph Edgar.

The producer and investment banker is also known as the Duke of Shomolu.

A statement signed by Mofoluwake Edgar, Managing Director of the Duke of Shomolu Foundation, the platform producing the play, revealed that the book explores very strong themes of pain, sexuality, fidelity, polygamy, alternative sexuality and communications in adult relationships amongst others.

“Written and directed by famed theatre director, William Benson, Anonymous Nipples is expected to shock audiences with its bold treatment of taboo topics,” Mofoluwake Edgar said.

She said the play was brought up to discuss incidences of violence and breakdown in relationships.

She added: “We decided to bring this Play up at this moment as a result of the need to force discussions around the topic especially with the high incidences of relationship break down, violence in relationships all leading to a sense of foreboding in society.

“The book Anonymous Nipples was written to foster better sexual communications in responsible adult relationships by throwing better light on topics that are usually not broached but remain very germane to the strengthening of these adult relationships.”

Also Read:

Mofoluwake Edgar added that the weekend would be a compendium of two plays with: “A trail of Choices,” which takes on life’s journey from the prism of five ladies taking place on August 26, while Anonymous Nipples will take place on August 27.

She said “Anonymous Nipples” and “A trail of Choices” provide a menu of two exciting new plays that would shock and enthral even as they provide life lessons through very engaging song and dance sequences.