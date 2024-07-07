Annual Merit Award: Lagos Education District rewards outstanding staff, schools, others

The Lagos State Education District 1 has celebrated its 16th Annual Merit Award for 2022-2024, conferring Awards on outstanding staff and schools in the zone.

The event was hosted with the theme: “Diversity and Inclusion in Education: Celebrating Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion”.

Principal of Orile Agege Community Junior High School, Oko-Oba, Agege, Alhaja Risqot Mumuni, was among the recipients at the event which was held on Thursday.

She was named the 1st runner-up best Principal in the Junior category, in the District, for the year under review.

The exercise featured several other awards, such as the Best School, Best HOD, Best Teacher, among others.

Similarly, awards of recognition were given to Local Government and Local Councils Development Authorities Chairmen, NGOs, retired principals and students.

Lagos State Government has six Education Districts.

The first District which headquarters is sited in Agege, comprises: Agege, Ifako-Ijaye and Alimoso local government areas, with their respective Local Council Development Areas.

