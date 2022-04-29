Annual anti-Israel demonstrations stages come back in Iran

The Annual anti-Israel demonstrations in Iran held Friday after a two-year gap due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

On what Iran called al-Quds Day, hundreds of thousands took part in the rallies in the capital Tehran, shouting anti-Israel slogans, according to state broadcaster IRIB.

Al-Quds is the Arabic name for Jerusalem.

The state-organized rallies, introduced in 1979 by the Iranian revolutionary leader Ayatollah Khomeini, always took place on the last Friday of Ramadan.

The date marked the occupation of East Jerusalem by Israel during the Six-Day War in 1967.

This included the Jerusalem holy sites such as the al-Aqsa Mosque.

Iran does not recognize Israel and regards its government as an arch-enemy and the root of all problems in the region.