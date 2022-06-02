Anniversary: SCOAN gives date to unveil TB Joshua’s epitaphs

The Synagogue Church of All Nations says it will unveil the epitaph of late Pastor Temitope Babatunde Joshua, popularly known as TB Joshua, for service to humanity.

SCOAN spokesman, James Akhigbe, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday.

The statement said that the epitaphs, meant to bring nostalgia to worshippers, comprised a museum and a foundation to immortalise the late televangelist who passed away on June 5, 2021.

It said that SCOAN would unveil and dedicate the two epitaphs in honour of its late founder on Sunday.

It said: “The museum will have works, prayers, sermons and thoughts of the late cosmopolitan-philantropist that would make people feel the passion of true love and worship as epitomised by Joshua.

“Through the unveiling of the TB Joshua’s museum and foundation, most of the good things he represented while he was alive will be continued.

“Through his foundation, his humanitarian service that has been on hold since his demise will be reactivated to serve indigent people in society.

“With the establishment of the two entities the vision and passion of our founder will be revived for posterity.”