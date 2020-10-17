The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has signed into law, a bill backing the upgrading of the State College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti to the University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere-Ekiti.

The News Agency of Nigeria quoted the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Olayinka Oyebode, as saying on Saturday that the signing of the bill is part of activities marking the second anniversary of the administration.

He said the governor signed the bill into law in Ado-Ekiti, in the presence of the Deputy Governor, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, Wife of Governor, Bisi Fayemi, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Funminiyi Afuye, Deputy Speaker, Hakeem Jamiu, members of the State House of Assembly, members of the executive councils and representatives of Ikere-Ekiti community.

Others present are the Chairman, Governing Council of the College, Chief Afolabi Ojuawo, and the provost, Prof Olufemi Adeoluwa.

According to him, the College of Education Ikere-Ekiti (formerly Ondo State College of Education) was established by an Edict on December 5, 1977.

He explained that the development is in realization of the administration’s commitment to promoting knowledge economy in the state.

He said that Fayemi assured that the state government will continue to demonstrate commitment to the promotion of knowledge in the state.

“The governor commended the Speaker and members of the State House of Assembly for passing the bill which will enhance the fulfilment of his administration’s drive to improve the lives of the people, noting that the stress of passing a bill to law could be tedious and demanding,” he said.

According to the Governor, the bill, which was passed independently by members of the House of Assembly as part of their constitutional responsibilities was done in the best interest of the people of the state.

Fayemi who noted that the three arms of government are designed to complement one another for peace and good governance, promised that his administration will continue to promote harmonious working relationship with the legislators towards maintaining their institutional autonomy.

He said, “Mr speaker has already enumerated several bills that have been passed into law by the State Assembly but the one that assent is being given to today is the one that underscores the importance we attach to knowledge economy.

“I have no doubt that the new legislation I am about to sign will enhance our restoration agenda and make favourable impact in the lives of our people. The three arms of government are to complement one another for good governance, peace and harmony.

“I am glad that our lawmakers are living up to their constitutional responsibilities of legislation, representation, appropriation and oversight functions which they must continue to carry out with the larger interest of the people of Ekiti in mind.”

Earlier, the Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Funminiyi Afuye, disclosed that the bill is one of the 32 bills passed by the sixth Assembly and signed into law by the Governor.

The Speaker explained that the passage of the bill is in response to the agitation of the people of Ikere-Ekiti to promote and sustain the legacy of knowledge economy which is one of the cardinal programmes of the Fayemi-led administration.

The provost, Prof Olufemi Adeoluwa, and the Chairman, Governing Council of the College, Chief Afolabi Ojuawo, said the event marked the realization of the expectation of the college.

They expressed readiness of the college to start on fresh note, assuring that both human and infrastructural resources needed for the smooth running of the institution are on ground.