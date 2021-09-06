Annie’s brothers demand public apology from Charles Idibia for calling their mother witch 

Annie Idibia’s brothers, Wisdom and Sylvester have called out Tuface’s brothers and mother, after the singer’s brothers and their sister, Annie, engaged in an Instagram fight.

Wisdom who called out Tuface’s brother, Charles, asked where his sister attacked the singer’s mother in her first call out.

He described Charles as an “envious snakey shrimp” with an “accursed barren wife”, and further asked them to issue an apology for having the “audacity to mention his late father and calling their mother all sort of evil names.”

Annie’s brother also told Charles to ask his brother Tuface, if their mother poisoned him when he visited their house in Victoria Island 20 years ago.

He wrote:

“Charles Idibia @charlybrave it is not a very wise decision to involve in marital issues you can only go so far.

“If you claim you love your brother truly, I don’t think you will be the one speaking in his place.

“Because of my respect to the entire Idibia family, I have been watching and trying to reason with your Mom and Steve, your eldest brother.

“Remember no one is perfect including you and I.

“You should let d couple settle their fight. Charles you are the youngest of the Idibias, you had the audacity to mention my late Father, called my Mother all sort of evil names and that’s the last thing I would take from the Idibia family.

“You should ask your brother if 20years ago when he came to our house at Mobil Court VI if my mom poisoned him.

“Why would you call my MOTHER a witch???????

“What is her problem with what is happening?? That’s an elderly person do u understand the impact??

“The damage?? It’s obvious you don’t even regard yourself and have no one to advise you.

“You are even bringing up yourself personal issues.

“Be wise and learn to respect your elders! Apologise and clear the air now!!!!!”

Annie’s brother, Sylvester who had publicly severed their relationship before the messy fight, also jumped in to defend his mother.

Insisting that he doesn’t care about what happens between his sister and her husband in a now-deleted video, he stated that their mother shouldn’t have been roped into the fight.

Sylvester also said that he sent a message to Tuface’s mother on Whatsapp, but she listened to it and blocked him after that.

He went on to claim that Tuface’s mother blocking him meant she and the singer endorsed her sons’ actions.

Sylvester also said that he thought Tuface’s mother is a decent Christian woman, but has now realised she is an evil little bitch.

The actress’ brother demanded an apology from the idibias within 24 hours, threatening to fight them on sight if his demand is not met.