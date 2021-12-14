Annie Idibia: You become bad once you stop giving to people

Nollywood actress and wife of Singer 2face Idibia, Annie Idibia, has said that once you stop giving to people, they quickly term you bad.

Idibia made her feeling known on her Instagram Story where she reposted a video on how money destroys families.

She wrote: “But na lie?

“Dey never gonna stop and it’s harder to say no cos it’s family or that friend.

“Sadly, they all feel entitled.

“Help is good.

“More heartbreaking is the moment you don’t have to give.

“That moment you become the worst person.

“Then all the 20 good deeds turns to 21 bad deeds.”