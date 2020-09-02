England U19 international of Nigerian descent Faustino Anjorin is prepared to stay at Chelsea and challenge for a spot in the first team in the 2020-2021 season.

Anjorin will leave Stamford Bridge only on one condition – unless he gets a loan offer that’s too good to refuse.

The 18-year-old is one of the Chelsea Academy products with a huge reputation and believes he has the talent to earn first team minutes.

However, the highly-rated teenager is aware he has a battle on his hands to force his way into manager Frank Lampard’s first team plans.

Although Anjorin frequently trains with Chelsea’s first team, the last time he featured in a matchday squad was on March 8, coming off the bench for the last 19 minutes of a 4-0 win vs Everton in the Premier League.

Chelsea have bolstered the squad with the signing of Hakim Ziyech while the arrival of Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz is imminent, and would push Anjorin down the pecking order of attacking midfielders and wingers, but the Anglo-Nigerian is keen to prove himself despite the complicated situation.

Anjorin signed a new multi-year contract with Chelsea in June 2020, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2025.