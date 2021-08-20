Anita demands $15,000 monthly support from Paul Okoye

Anita Okoye, the estranged wife of singer, Paul Okoye, of the defunct PSquare music group, has demanded he pays $15,000 (N7.8 million) monthly as spousal support.

Anita made the demand in the petitions she put before the court in furtherance of her divorce from the musician.

The demanded the Paul will be responsible for the general welfare of their three kids in the United States of America.

The document read in part: “Payment of a monthly maintenance sum of $15,000.00 (US Dollars) for the general welfare, education and health of the three children of the union who are presently in schools in the United States of America until they are of age.”

Recall that The Eagle Online earlier reported that Anita filed for divorce from Paul.

She also advised her now estranged husband in the legal document to challenge the petition if he feels disgruntled.

Anita first sparked divorce rumours in April when it was reported that she relocated with their three children to the United States of America.

Anita and Paul, who were university sweethearts, got married in 2014 in a very flamboyant wedding ceremony held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

They welcomed their first son, Andre, the previous year.

In 2017, they welcomed a set of twins: Nadia and Nathan.