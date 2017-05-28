Anichebe undecided over Super Eagles return

LATEST NEWS:
Victor-Anichebe-e1492251482815.jpg
Anichebe, who announced his retirement from international football in 2012, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Awka, Anambra State on Wednesday that he was happy with the crop of young talented players in the team

Former Super Eagles striker, Victor Anichebe, has expressed his indecision over a possible return to the senior national team.
Anichebe, who announced his retirement from international football in 2012, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Awka, Anambra State on Wednesday that he was happy with the crop of young talented players in the team.
The premiership great, who sponsored a grassroots football competition in Anambra, said although there had been pressure on him to return to the Super Eagles, he considered himself too old for the team at 29 years of age.
Anichebe said: “I had a few calls from Nigeria asking the possibility of me coming back to the team, but I just think now that we are at that stage where we have a lot of great young talent and coming through.
“We have Kelechi, we have even Odion, we have even Iwobi, and we have a bunch of really good young people playing in the team.
“I just think we are on a great journey now, I look at the Nigerian national team, so many faces I don’t even know but they are doing so well.
“So it just shows that we are nurturing more and more talents, therefore I consider myself an old man now, am 29.
“I don’t know whether I will be coming back.”
On the forthcoming world cup qualifier against South Africa, Anichebe urged the team to go all out and do the country proud.
He said: “I just hope that they are victorious, first of all I hope that everyone stays injury-free.
“Obviously I hope that they win but football is crazy and sometimes you might not win, sometimes they might get a draw.
“And I know how expectant Nigerians are, they expect a lot from the team but I just hope they can go out and do the country proud.”


