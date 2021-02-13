Nigerians on social media are angered by the arrest of some suspected #occupylekkitollgate protesters who were picked up this morning at Lekki toll gate.

The protesters were whisked away in police vans as the Lagos state police command and the Federal Government earlier warned that the protest will not hold.

Recall that The Eagle Online earlier reported that comedian, Mr. Macaroni was arrested this morning at the Lekki Toll Gate.

Some commenters have faulted the government for sitting down with Northern bandits to negotiate, but choose to arrest peaceful protesters at Lekki Toll Gate.

Nigerians have also condemned the arrest and have called for their release using different hashtags; #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria, #EndPoliceBrutality, #EndSARS, and #Lekkitollgate.

Here are some reactions from Nigerians online:

@Uchennatu, “Arresting peaceful protesters.

Negotiating with Northern Bandits.

Rehabilitating boko haram terrorists. The Nigerian government has failed woefully!

#WeAreCitizensNotSlaves

#EndSARS

#Lekkitollgate.”

@Akeem178BE, “Bandits, Bokoharam and herdsmen are compensated by Northern government.

Peaceful protesters are getting killed by Southern Government.

#OccupyLekkiTollGate.”

@_jondgreat, “We live in a country where bandits, kidnappers, herdsmen and boko haram are protected but peaceful protesters are arrested #EndSARS #Lekkitollgate.”

@DAjiboso, “The government has their priorities and they’ve shown us. Kill peaceful protesters in the south and forgive northern bandits and killer herdsmen while punishing those who defend themselves. #EndSARS #EndBadGoveranceInNigeria.”

@Kongees, “Negotiating and granting amnesty to bandits and terrorists in Northern Nigeria while arresting peaceful protesters in Southern Nigeria. Well done! @MBuhari @channelstv @jidesanwoolu @AIT_Online @MobilePunch @ProfOsinbajo @PoliceNG @SavvyRinu @falzthebahdguy @SaharaReporters.”

@Omojuwa, “We cannot be a country that peacefully meets with bandits, pardons terrorists, yet arrests peaceful protesters. That’s not the sort of foundation you want to build a nation on. Free these #Lekkitollgate protesters already!”