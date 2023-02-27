Ango Abdullahi’s son clinches Sabon Gari Federal Constituency seat

Malam Sadiq Abdullahi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won the Sabon Gari Federal Constituency in Kaduna state with 33,616 votes.

Dr Hashim Suleman, of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria the Returning Officer, announced the result in Zaria on Monday.

Suleiman declared Abdullahi winner of the election having defeated his closest contender, the incumbent member representing the area, Malam Garba-Datti Mohammed of the All Progressive Congress who scored 31,737 votes.

Garba-Datti Mohammed, who presently represents the constituency in the National Assembly for the fourth term, was seeking re-election.

”Sadiq Abdullahi, having satisfied the requirements, is hereby declared winner and returned elected.’’

The returning officer said the constituency had 217, 941 registered voter.

He said that out of the 217, 941 registered voters, 79, 580 voters were accredited for the election, while 76,654 valid votes were casted.