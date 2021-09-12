Anglican, RCCG Abuja churches pray for unity and against ‘troublers of Nigeria

As the Buhari administration continues to work hard at solutions to the challenges confronting the nation, clergymen and congregants at the All Saints Anglican Church Wuse Zone 5, and the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), City of David Parish, Utako, Abuja, are praying for an end to the spate of violent attacks in parts of the country.

At the churches earlier today with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, leading other Federal Government officials to grace the dedication of new buildings opened by both denominations, there were intercessions on behalf of the nation for God to grant Nigeria victory over the sponsors and perpetrators of violence in the country.

First was the Archbishop Metropolitan and Primate of all Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Most Revd. Henry Ndukuba; assisted by Bishop of Kubwa Diocese, Bishop Duke Akamisoko, leading the prayers for the security, peace, and prosperity of Nigeria.

In a similar vein, there were also prayers during the dedication of the new Church building of the RCCG, City of David Parish, Utako, led by Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, an Assistant General Overseer and Regional Pastor from the RCCG City of David Parish, Apapa, Lagos.

While thanking God for his blessings that have culminated in the dedication of a new church building over a short period of time, Pastor Iluyomade urged Christians to remain steadfast with God especially in times of difficulty.

He prayed for leaders of the country, including the President and the VP, and assured that sponsors of trouble in parts of the country will soon be arrested, noting that “God will intervene personally and arrest those causing trouble in the country.”

Offering prayers to God for the unity of the country, peace, and protection of leaders, Archbishop Ndukuba prayed God to give the President and the Vice President, as well as other officials of the present administration wisdom to lead the country.

He prayed that God will grant “all who serve in the Federal Government the wisdom from above. When they speak, grant them utterance that comes from the Holy Spirit. Fill their hearts with wisdom and give them kindness of mind. And being filled and led by you, they will fulfill their purpose. And in this government, Lord, may your name be glorified.”

For the Unity of the nation, Bishop Akamisoko prayed “for our country, to the east, west, north, and south; let your blessings reign on this country, let your glory reign. All the plans of the evil one against this country, Lord, it shall not come to pass in Jesus’ name. We shall remain united serving and loving you on this day of the dedication of the Church of All Saints Anglican Church. Altogether, we unite our faith and pray that this nation shall be great again in Jesus’ name.”

Having called the VP and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; who was also in attendance at the Anglican Church dedication; the Bishops prayed thus: “Lord, we thank you for your servant, the Vice President, representing the President and the entire nation. Father, we thank you for their lives. We thank you for appointing them to these positions at this point in time, Lord, we know it is not by mistake, it is by your own design and for a purpose. Lord, we pray that this purpose will be accomplished in Jesus’ name. Grant them wisdom, good health, sound mind to be able to administer this country successfully in the name of Jesus Christ.”

Speaking shortly after the dedication of the new church auditorium at the All Saints Anglican Church, Prof. Osinbajo urged members of the church to see the occasion as a call to the greater work of transforming the entire society.

According to the VP, “the dedication of the physical building called the church must only remind us that the real work of building the church is that of bringing up men and women in the knowledge and nurture of the Lord.”

“The forces of evil and of hate are more vehement than ever. The battle between light and darkness is more intense than ever, but we will prevail,” he added.

At the dedication of the RCCG City of David Parish new building, the VP urged members of the City of David, Abuja parish, to look beyond the physical dedication of the church building and focus on bringing up great leaders that will carry on the legacies of the church.

He commended the Pastor of City of David Parish, Abuja, Gbolade Okenla, for his dedication and hard work, and also praised the members of the congregation for the sacrifices that birthed the new building, assuring them of the blessings that will follow their contributions.

Referencing the example of David in the Bible, the VP said “David only thought, he did not build a church. He thought about building a church and the Lord blessed his generations forever. But you have not only thought of building a Church, you have built a church. So, the wonders and miracles of God will attend to you and your families forever more in the name of the Lord Jesus.”

Other dignitaries at the dedication of the City of the David building include Senator Philip Aduda; Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen; among other officials.

Beside the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, who joined the VP at the Anglican church, was also the former Information Minister, Prof. Jerry Gana, among others.