The Primate, Church of Nigeria, Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, has called on the Federal Government to systematically lift the ban on religious and socio-economic activities currently under lockdown as a result of COVID-19.

Ndukuba told newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday that easing the lockdown on religious activities would provide spiritual dimension to the ongoing fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to him, continuous lockdown on economic activities can increase the negative impact on the country because the pandemic has no cure for now.

He said: “I urge the Federal Government to systematically relax the lockdown and possibly allow Churches and Mosques to reopen.

“Allowing us to come back to worship will strengthen the people and as well encourage the spiritual dimension in this warfare and help the country return to a normal life.

“The effect of the pandemic will be much to bear and could amount to more job loss for Nigerians if not handled with wisdom.

“It is not sustainable to continue to lock up places because the pandemic may not be completely eradicated anytime soon.

“We cannot continue like this.

“To stop people from going to look for the source of their livelihoods, it is not sustainable.

“I am, therefore, pleading with the government that while we sustain the guidelines they have given, we should also ensure that we allow the people carry on with their normal life.”

Ndukuba, who believed that allowing religious gatherings systematically would help Nigeria return to normal life and help Nigerians to function as we should as a society, adding that the pandemic may have come to stay.

While commending the Nigerian Government on the actions taken so far, he urged the leaders to learn from these happenings and ensure that the welfare of the people remain above personal and political interests, not just now, but even after the pandemic.

Ndukuba also restated the church’s readiness to continue to provide palliatives for the indigent members and other valuable Nigerians.

He reminded the people to maintain hygienic rules and maintaining social distancing with a view to ease out the pandemic.

—