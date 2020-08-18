Rt. Rev. Paul Ojo, Bishop of Anglican Church of Nigeria, Ijumu Diocese, has called on the Federal Government to redirect the fight against insurgency and general insecurity in the country to their sponsors.

Ojo made the call at the 1st Session of the 4th Synod of the Church with the theme: “Heroes of Faith,” held at Saint Peter’s Anglican Church, Ayetoro-Gbede in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State on Tuesday.

The cleric, who commended the Federal Government for the efforts made so far in fighting insecurity, urged that the fight be directed at the sponsors to curtail their sources of supply of arms, ammunition, logistics and victuals.

He said: “The synod notes the pain, suffering and hardship inflicted on citizens as a result of insecurity in the land.

“More painful is that some privileged Nigerians have turned this regrettable situation into business.

“The current rate of crime in Nigerian society is increasingly alarming.

“It is not uncommon to experience crimes such as raping, kidnapping, killing, rituals, among others.

“I urge the Federal Government to put all necessary logistics in place to curtail the sponsors of these heinous crimes against humanity.

“No matter who they are they should be made to face the full wrath of the law.”

The Bishop urged Nigerians not to lose hope as the country would soon overcome its challenges, adding that insecurity, Coronavirus and unemployment among others would soon be a thing of the past.

Ojo called on governments and political office holders at all levels to use all their God-given abilities to serve the people that elected them into offices.

“Whatever we do today is going to be on record and we will give account of our stewardship before God,” he said.

He acknowledged the role played by the government to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, pointing out that the virus had caused havoc to the country across all sectors of the economy.

He enjoined the government to quicken its steps toward the re-opening of schools so as to safeguard the future of children.

The Bishop urged all Christians to be prayerful and watchful, while urging all tiers of government to ensure freedom of worship and protection of worshipers under pressure around the world.

Ojo said: “The church strongly believes that the beauty of Nigeria lies in its ethnic and cultural diversities.

“These are supposed to be instruments for progress and development.”