Anglican Comprehensive College Offa Class of ‘83 holds 40th reunion

The Class of ‘83 of the renowned Anglican Comprehensive College, Offa, Kwara State has completed two fully furnished ultra-modern classroom blocks and office spaces, to be donated to the 65-year-old citadel of learning.

The President of the Class of 83, Sanusi Mudasiru, who is also Chief Audit and Assurance Officer, United Bank for Africa()UBA) Group, disclosed this, said that the donation is part of the activities to mark the set’s 40th reunion anniversary.

The reunion and handover ceremony, will be held at the school’s premises in Offa on July 22nd 2023, and is expected to be graced by the Executive Governor of Kwara State, Malam Abdulraham Abdulrasaq, His Royal Highness, the Oloffa of Offa, Alhaji Mufutai Gbadamosi, religious leaders and the larger body of old Students’ of Anglican Comprehensive College, Offa.

According to Mudasiru, the class of ‘83 decided to give back to the school to improve conducive learning environment while also fulfilling its goal of giving back to the society.

“This is the power of coming together and I enjoin all past and present student of the schools to learn from the little we have done, and come together to better the learning experience of present and coming students of the school, as we all know, government can’t do it alone,” Mudasiru said.

Two years ago, the Class of ‘83 had donated generators, scanning and photocopy machines and other sundry items worth millions of naira to the school,

Anglican Comprehensive college Offa was founded in 1967 by the Anglican Church of Church Missionary Society of Nigeria, Offa Chapter and the first set of students admitted to the school resumed for academic work on 30th January 1967.