Anglican church debunks viral claim of ‘fundraising’ at Ekiti burial

The Anglican Diocese of Ekiti has debunked a viral claim by Babafemi Ojudu, a renowned journalist and former Special Adviser on Political Matters to late President Muhammadu Buhari, alleging that a burial service at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Ise-Ekiti, was turned into a fundraising event.

Ojudu had, in a Facebook post on Monday, described how mourners “rebelled in church” during the funeral of a trader and politician, Kehinde Ajifolawe, popularly known as Kenny Ise.

In the post titled “The Day Mourners Rebelled in Church,” Ojudu accused the officiating minister of repeatedly demanding donations and publicly shaming the deceased’s family for offering “too little” as thanksgiving.

His narration, which quickly went viral, sparked public outrage and renewed conversations about the commercialisation of church activities in Nigeria.

However, in an official rejoinder issued on Tuesday, the Diocese of Ekiti dismissed the viral claims as “inaccurate and misleading,” insisting that the service was conducted peacefully and in line with Anglican liturgical order.

The statement, signed by the Diocesan Communicator, Venerable Samuel Agunbiade, on behalf of the Bishop of Ekiti Diocese (Anglican Communion), Rt. Rev. Andrew Ajayi, said findings from an internal investigation revealed that “no fundraising or exploitation took place.”

“The late Mrs. Ajifolawe was 60 years old, not in her fifties as reported, and though not a financial member of the church, she was graciously granted a burial service in the spirit of peace and communal harmony,” the Diocese stated.

It clarified that the ₦200,000 thanksgiving offering mentioned in Ojudu’s post was voluntarily announced by the deceased’s niece on behalf of her children, with two other individuals also making spontaneous donations.

The statement noted, “Contrary to claims that the Vicar of the Church, The Venerable Kehinde Adeona, complained or rejected a donation, the niece (on behalf of the children) of the deceased voluntarily announced a ₦200,000 thanksgiving offering.

“In addition, two other individuals voluntarily joined them in making donations — a gesture that was spontaneous and heartfelt, not solicited or coerced by the church.”

The church attributed the tension that followed the service to a debt dispute, not the officiating minister’s conduct.

“The service itself was peaceful and orderly from all eyewitnesses. However, three individuals who arrived during rainfall approached the Vicar, alleging that the deceased owed them ₦18.5 million and insisted that the burial should not proceed until the debt was paid. The Vicar, exercising pastoral discretion, declined their request to address the congregation over this matter.

“The only disturbance occurred after the church service, at the graveside, due to this external debt dispute — not due to any conduct of the officiating minister or church officials,” the Diocese explained.

The statement emphasised that the Anglican Church in Ekiti “has no tradition of commercialising burial services” and warned against “peddling false narratives that malign the church and its clergy.”

It stated, “The Diocese of Ekiti upholds the highest standards of pastoral conduct and Christian ethics. We encourage the public, the media, and the family of the deceased to remain calm and be assured that truth and justice will always prevail.

“Again, the Church remains a refuge of faith and compassion — not a marketplace — and we are committed to preserving that sacred trust.

“We seek that all those peddling a wrong narrative for any reason whatsoever against the church for doing what should be a clear positive narrative of showing compassion and commitment to peace and communal harmony should desist from it henceforth.”

Ojudu’s earlier post had painted a starkly different picture, alleging that mourners were called out multiple times to make donations, prompting outrage and a mass walkout from the church.

“The reverend frowned and said the family’s ₦200,000 donation was too small.

“When mourners revolt inside a church, it is not rebellion, it is a cry of conscience,” Ojudu wrote.

The Diocese, however, maintained that the incident had been “grossly misrepresented,” adding that the Anglican Communion in Ekiti remains committed to pastoral integrity, truth and compassion.

“We continue to pray for the repose of the soul of the late Mrs. Kehinde Ajifolawe and comfort for her family,” the statement added.