The Diocese of Evo, Anglican Communion in Rivers State on Tuesday expressed its displeasure over the incessant killings in Southern Kaduna and rising rape cases in the country.

The Diocese gave the condemnation in a communiqué jointly issued by the Bishop of the Diocese, Rev. Innocent Ordu, and its Chancellor, Nlerum Amadi, at the end of the 2020 Synod in Port Harcourt.

The communiqué condemned the many vices plaguing the country and called on the authorities to unite the country.

The communique, released by the Diocesan Communicator, Dr. Jossy Nkwocha, said: “The Synod expresses concern over the spate of insecurity in the country, particularly the unwarranted killings going on in the Christian-dominated Southern Kaduna, Kaduna State.

“Also, we are worried by the armed banditry and the activities of Boko Haram in the northern part of Nigeria; the menace of herdsmen, armed robbery and kidnappings in the country.

“The synod calls on the Federal Government to end the bloodbath and restore the sanctity of life, and also calls on the international community to help.”

The communiqué said the rising rape cases in the country should be a burden to everyone, urging government at all levels to take stringent measures to check the menace.

It thanked the media, particularly the National Association of Women Journalists and International Federation of Women Lawyers, and other Civil Society Organisations for their roles in creating awareness about the vices.

It said: “The synod appeals to President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately freeze the accounts of NDDC and carry out a total overhaul of both the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and the NDDC.

“The Synod commends Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers for his leadership, especially in the wake of the Coronavirus infections, and the zeal he applied in the fight against the pandemic.”

It thanked Wike for the many road projects, particularly the construction of five flyovers in Port Harcourt, and urged him to construct another flyover at Rumuokwurusi/Elimgbu Tank Junction.

It also lauded the Federal Government for approving the refund of over N78 billion owed the state being money spent on the construction and rehabilitation of some federal roads in the state.

It urged Christians to shun envy, injustice, hypocrisy, tribalism, nepotism, ethnicity, unforgiving spirits and other vices that could create disunity in the body of Christ.