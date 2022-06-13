Anglican Bishop, wife, driver abducted in Oyo State

The Oyo State Police Command says it begun a manhunt for the abductors of Bishop Oluwaseun Aderogba of Jebba Diocese, Kwara State, his wife and driver.

The spokesman of the Command, Adewale Osifeso, stated this while confirming the incident in a statement on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria Nigeria reports that Aderogba, his wife and driver were kidnapped on Sunday at about 9pm on New Oyo-Ogbomoso Expressway.

The Bishop’s chaplain, who was with the victims when the incident happened, said their vehicle developed a fault some few kilometers to Oyo as they travelled from Ogun State to Jebba, and before help could come, some armed men came from the bush and surrounded them.

He said that he was lucky because he was not visible because of his black cassock and fell flat on the ground to hide while the abductors marched the Bishop, wife and driver to the bush.

The Police Public Relations Officer said that preliminary investigations revealed that the victim’s vehicle allegedly developed a mechanical fault while traveling from Yewa in Ogun State to Jebba, Kwara State, enroute an isolated area on New Oyo/Ogbomoso Expressway.

He said that the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations of the Command was in charge of the rescue operation that began since 9am on Sunday.

Osifeso said that all the tactical teams of the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad, Ambush Squad, Puff Adder, Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit and Conventional Police personnel along with local hunters and vigilantes are all involved in the rescue operation.

He further said that discreet investigation led by the State Criminal Investigation Department was simultaneously being vigorously embarked upon to ensure that the victims were rescued unhurt.

He enjoined members of the public to report any suspicious movement to the nearest Police Division or formation.

He said credible and timely information were crucial at this time, assuring the general public of their safety as they go about their lawful activities.