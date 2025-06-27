Angela Okorie: Nigerians condemn Force spokesman

Several Nigerians have slammed the Force Public Relations Officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police Olumuyiwa Adejobi, following his reaction to a viral video of popular actress Angela Okorie with armed officers jogging on the road.

In a video that has gained traction on the internet, the Nollywood actress was practicing for her new movie: “Queens of Gun,” with policemen guarding her.

The trending video has sparked conversations on the actual focus of the Nigerian Police Force officers to protect or follow celebrities for workouts and picnics.

Reacting specifically to the video involving Okorie, ACP Adejobi said: “The Nigeria Police Force strongly frowns at the conduct of armed police officers seen in a viral video trailing actress Angela Okorie while she jogged—an act considered clearly inconsistent with the professional standards and decorum expected of personnel of the Force.

“The incident, which appears to have occurred on or around a movie set, has also sparked widespread public concern and criticism.

“While it remains unclear whether the scene was part of a scripted production, the conduct of the officers seen in the video falls short of the standards expected of members of the Nigeria Police Force.

“Accordingly, necessary administrative processes have been initiated to identify the officers involved and determine the circumstances surrounding the video, while appropriate disciplinary action will be taken based on the outcome of the review.

“The Force remains committed to upholding professionalism, discipline, and public trust.”

ACP Adejobi’s response has sparked fresh scrutiny around policing in Nigeria, with citizens expressing mixed views.

Also Read:

While some condemn Adejobi’s reaction to issues around the unprofessionalism of some police officers, others maintained that deep-seated issues within the force demanded more decisive action than reactions.

Some also condemned him for not having the whole facts surrounding Okorie being with the policemen before issuing a statement.

Some of the tweets sighted by The Eagle Online on Thursday read:

To be honest @to_be_honesst: “‘While it remains unclear.’ As how na? So, shouldn’t you investigate before putting out a statement about the situation? Why are you issuing a statement like you’re the petitioner? Do y’all even understand your job at all?”

Miss Havisham 🏆@metrictonnes: “Your statement: ‘while it remains unclear’ shows you have not made any inquiry on your part. You simply made this post to give Nigerians the impression that you’re going to do something when actually you have not done the simplest thing to do before putting a post of this kind.”

jonathan elendu @jelendu1: “I remember calling your attention to this about 2 weeks ago. And this dance of shame between the Police and the actress continued and gained more prominence. I dont know how professionals like you would keep quiet as your uniforms and reputation are desecrated. Thank God you have woken up. It behoves you to tell Nigerians who these colleagues of yours are, who assigned them to the lady and sanctions they have received. You tout that you are our friend and yet anyone with some naira can easily rent your men to harass and intimidate us. What your men and the lady displayed on our streets was obscene. I hope you return to some descency. Enough!”

Dr J @truebenny001: “You can’t say ‘while it remains unclear…’ You are the Police Service. It is your primary duty to CLEAR whatever is UNCLEAR! One phone call before putting out this statement could have solved that riddle. If we can’t UNCLEAR whether a police officer was part of a movie set or not, how can we solve homicide cases with forensic trails, DNA samples and the likes? Omfg!”

🅱️ AMALA BOY. @Biigg_S: “Why could you even ask if this question?, ‘While it remains unclear whether the scene was part of a scripted production,’ what is wrong is wrong, scripted or not scripted, cos with this write up thy might say it was for movie as so on.”

Olúshọlá @shola_olushola: “When are you going to enforce the orders of the IGP that policemen should be withdrawn from all ‘VIP’ in Nigeria?”

Oluwafemi Oguntoyinbo @OluwafemiO78855: “Prince with due respect, sir! Th policemen were not there without the approval of higher authorities. Actors/actresses and celebrities are seen with dozens of policemen. These guys could engage private securities if they are not safe. Not policemen.”

💪🏻 XPLUS @anewname758: “Is it only this one you see, what about those police officers extorting Nigerians with big pockets all over their uniforms? Nigeria police discipline is at all time low.”

Chukwunonso @primadon: “Is it because her name is Okorie? Nigerian police officers are known to be official househelps, bag carriers and shoe cleaners to VIP. 😂 Even agbero with connections has them serving him. Abeg shut up if you don’t have what to say.”

FearNot @FearNot727622: “The force doesn’t remain any committed. There was announcement on this same platform that private police security has been withdrawn from the individuals, but ppl see opposite. 🤷‍♂️ to arrest bandits or kpai them, u still need orders frm Tinubu?”

Clement Henry @Henrylux2000X: “It only in Nigeria police has a become accessories where influencial individual in the society can procure for security. While in Western world police officer provide security to the people, if an influencial individual need further security they usually approach security firm.”

Manji1 Of Mupun @Manji1oflankan: “It cont. to amuses me dat we dnt even hav enough policemen to police our communities yet d NPF continue to provide security to private individuals as if they are a private security company. Of cause they will be used by dis individuals as dey deem fit. Dis rubbish need to stop.”

Post Views: 23