Angela Okorie: Nigerians condemn abuse of policemen on escort, guard duties + Video

Nigerians have raised concerns over the worrisome and continued abuse of Nigerian police/paramilitary officers attached to individuals and companies on guard or escort duty.

A lot of scrutiny has trailed videos and other social media posts that reveal how some of these escorts have been turned into glorified personal assistants by the VIPs and families they are attached to.

These footage portray how these security personnel are used to deliver on any menial job they are ordered to do, no matter how demeaning.

The trend was further highlighted recently when a video of a similar occurrence went viral.

In a video that has gained traction on the internet, Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie, was seen taking a run for her new movie role, not alone, but with armed police officers escorting her like her personal gym squad.

The trending video has sparked conversations on the actual focus of the Nigerian Police Force officers to protect or follow celebrities for workouts and picnics.

It almost became a common sight to see orderlies or security escorts doing menial jobs or carrying the handbags or umbrellas of those they are supposed to protect.

The Eagle Online recalls that in a video that went viral in January, a policeman was seen in his uniform holding a bundle of Naira notes for Wahab Okoya, who is the last child of the billionaire businessman and an aspiring musician.

Wahab was seen with one of his brothers at the event believed to be a party held at Okoya’s expansive multi million-billion naira mansion in Lekki area of Lagos.

The police officer was seen in the video standing behind the Okoya brothers, holding the bundle of cash as they were spraying money on themselves.

The viral video sparked reactions from netizens with many condemning the abuse of the naira by the sons of the billionaire businessman and the involvement of a police officer in the act for which many less privileged Nigerians have been arrested and prosecuted by the Economics and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Similarly, renowned businessman, Emeka Okonkwo, better known as E-Money, was invited and interrogated by the police in May 2020 for allegedly making use of officers attached to him like domestic servants, carrying umbrellas, opening doors, and doing menial jobs for him.

Months later, celebrity barman, Pascal Okechukwu, also known as Cubana Chief Priest, was detained for the same allegation of abusing police escorts.

It might have become a norm for police or paramilitary officers attached to Nigeria’s rich to stoop so low for their principal, who see escorts as a status symbol.

In another light, recent reports have shown the killings of some policemen assigned to VIPs who often become the very targets of criminals bent on attacking the important personalities.

The police escorts seem to become the first and cheap targets because they are protecting those who do not seem to value the lives of the escorts as they value theirs.

Most police escorts are transported in open or semi-open vans whereas the VIPs stay in bulletproof jeeps.

Meanwhile, many policemen reportedly bribe their way to the homes of these VIPs because of the extra cash they make from such assignments and despite the risks involved.

This, however, has been condemned and addressed accordingly by the police high command with measures to end the proliferation of policemen serving as domestic servants to some persons.

Furthermore, the police authorities also declared that officers on illegal escort duties would henceforth be arrested and disciplined accordingly.

The current leadership of the force had resolved to ensure full compliance with the order of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Olukayode Egbetokun, ordering the withdrawal of the Police Mobile Force operatives from VIPs.

A statement by the Force spokesperson and an Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said that the current leadership had what it takes to enforce the directives of the IG, adding that the withdrawal process would be monitored.

The statement partly reads: “The incessant abuse of police officers attached to certain individuals and companies on guard or escort duty has become worrisome and detestable, particularly to the present leadership.

“This necessitates the drive to not only deploy these officers for strategic police assignments, but to also sanitize the police, review the process and deployment of men on VIP guards, to restore the dignity of the personnel in particular, and the NPF in general.

“The decision to withdraw PMF personnel from VIPs and establish a Special Intervention Squad is aimed at ensuring a more inclusive and effective security framework that caters to the needs of all Nigerians rather than a select few.

“This strategic shift in approach recognises the importance of equal access to security services for all citizens and seeks to enhance the overall safety and well-being of the Nigerian populace.

“The current leadership possesses the requisite zeal to enforce the directive and monitor the withdrawal process, ensuring it is seamless while gradually moving away from individual protection to collective general social safety.”

Adejobi added that the decision to set up a committee showed the determination of Egbetokun to ensure the order is carried out to the letter.

He said: “By establishing a committee to guide the process headed by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of operations, the IGP is demonstrating a commitment to transparency, accountability, and actualization of the policy for improved public safety.

“This committee will oversee the implementation of the withdrawal process and ensure a smooth transition while addressing any concerns or challenges that may arise.

“It will work in close collaboration with relevant stakeholders, including VIPs, to ensure that the interests and security requirements of all concerned are duly considered.”

The Force Public Relations Officer also said VIPs are empowered by the Police Act to employ individuals while the police will train them as Supernumerary Officers.

Adejobi said: “Furthermore, the exploration of the use of supernumerary officers aligns with the provisions of Sections 23 to 25 of the Police Act 2020.

“This legal framework allows VIPs to employ individuals for their security and have them trained by the police as supernumerary officers.

“This approach not only provides an opportunity for VIPs to have dedicated security personnel but also ensures that these individuals receive proper training and adhere to professional standards set by the police.”

Reacting specifically to the video involving Okorie, ACP Adejobi said: “The Nigeria Police Force strongly frowns at the conduct of armed police officers seen in a viral video trailing actress Angela Okorie while she jogged—an act considered clearly inconsistent with the professional standards and decorum expected of personnel of the Force. The incident, which appears to have occurred on or around a movie set, has also sparked widespread public concern and criticism.

“While it remains unclear whether the scene was part of a scripted production, the conduct of the officers seen in the video falls short of the standards expected of members of the Nigeria Police Force.

“Accordingly, necessary administrative processes have been initiated to identify the officers involved and determine the circumstances surrounding the video, while appropriate disciplinary action will be taken based on the outcome of the review.

“The Force remains committed to upholding professionalism, discipline, and public trust.”

