Angel, Boma fight dirty over kiss and tell comment 

Big Brother Naija housemates Angel and Boma engaged in a serious exchange of words on Thursday evening, which would have resulted in fisticuffs if not for the intervention of other housemates.

The fight started after Boma said he heard Angel calling him a ‘kiss and tell’ after telling other housemates she kissed him.

This happened while Boma was playing a game of snooker with Cross and Yousef.

Although Angel denied referring to Boma as a Kiss and Tell, Boma called her a liar stating that he can’t remember telling anyone that he kissed her.

As Angel and Boma who once had a fling continued arguing, Boma then started cursing at her while using words like ‘bitch’, ‘bastard’, ‘fuck you’ and a ‘mental patient.’

Boma then took it up a notch and stated that Angel hadn’t achieved anything good in her life and that her only achievement is being in the Big Brother house.

He added that she’s a child and if it wasn’t for BBN, their paths wouldn’t have crossed.

This upset Angel, who started shouting and cursing back at Boma telling him that his curses on her would not work while reminding him that she’s only ’21’ while he is in his 30s yet they are on the same show.

The housemates had to come to separate them as the drama reached boiling point.