Andy Uba will not become governor in his lifetime — Primate Ayodele

The Leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has said that the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate for the November 6, 2021 election, Andy Uba, will never rule the state in his lifetime.

Recall that a Federal High Court in Abuja nullified the primaries of the APC that produced Uba as candidate on December 20.

According to Primate, Uba’s governorship ambition could be compared to those of members of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, who recently decamped from the APC to the Peoples Democratic Party.

The clergyman stated this during a press conference in his church in Oke-Afa, Lagos State, on Wednesday, where he unveiled his book of prophesies for 2022.

He stated that the people behind the Lagos4Lagos Movement were just wasting their time as they cannot unseat the incumbent, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

He noted that if the group will stand the chance of winning any election, it will not be with their leader, Side Adenoran, popularly known as Jandor, as candidate.

Speaking on the insecurity in Lagos State, Ayodele said: “The point is that only a mercenaries will help (President Muhammadu) Buhari to fight security.

“There is corruption in the system and the people they are supposed to use to fight for them are being retired.

“Nigerian security is corrupt and the Service Chiefs don’t know what to do.

“Since they are confused, that is why the whole country is in disarray.

“The Commissioner of Police will be leaving by January and the next CP must be somebody who understands Lagos State because if they bring him politically, Lagos will collapse.

“Sanwo-Olu will not be able to sit.”

On the death of the Founder of Synagogue Church of All Nation, Prophet T.B. Joshua, Ayodele said: “We are going to see another death of a popular General Overseer in Lagos.

“So everybody must prepared for death.

“That is my advice.

“Do the right thing and get prepared.

“God can call anybody at the right time.”

The Primate stated that the economy of the nation cannot improve.

“He said: “The economy has totally collapsed and Nigeria is in debt and states too are in debt.

“Some states won’t be able to pay the salaries of their workers.

“Lagos is going broke.

“Lagos will be cash strapped.

“Sanwo-Olu will owe his security money.”