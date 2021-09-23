Andy Uba decries school drop-out rate in Anambra

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the November 6, 2021 Anambra State governorship election, Senator Andy Uba, has decried the growing rate of out-of-school children in the state, promising to remedy the situation.

He was reacting to the report of a research which indicated that many rural communities in the state suffer educational neglect, leading to no fewer than 90,000 children being out of school.

“Quality education for our children is a major priority for me. We will renovate and reconstruct hundreds of our dilapidated schools and transform them into model schools and centres of excellence,” he said.

A statement by the Andy Uba Campaign Council (AUCO) quoted a nongovernmental organization, Evidence and Collaboration for Inclusive Development, as having noted that “although there is free education policy in Anambra State, many parents claimed they were paying fees for their wards, especially at the secondary school level.”

“It is quite worrisome because based on official statistics, Anambra is one of the educationally advantaged states in the country. It is more worrying when you go into the field and see the wide gap existing between the rural and urban locations,” a Senior Research Fellow at the Institute for Development Studies, University of Nigeria, Enugu campus, Dr. Ben Nwosu, was quoted to have said.

Dr. Nwosu worked with ECID, which is funded by the United Kingdom government and implemented by Christian Aid, a Nigeria-based group.

In the statement signed by Hon. Victor Afam Ogene on behalf of AUCO, Senator Uba praised the efforts of the various missions in sustaining the high standards of education in the state, promising that, in addition to offering them increased support, as governor, he would ensure that he brings public schools at par with the mission schools.