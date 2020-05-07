Andy Ruiz Jr has selected Canelo Alvarez’s coach Eddy Reynoso to be his trainer moving forward.

The former heavyweight champion shocked the world with his knockout win over Anthony Joshua last June, but came in ill-prepared for the rematch and was outclassed in December.

Ruiz Jr apologised to his trainer Manny Robles at the post-fight press conference, admitting that he partied a little too much after becoming champion.

He said: “I should have listened to my team and not put on all this weight. I tried to do the training on my own and I’m sorry for my trainer, for my dad.

“I got too confident on myself. No excuses, he won. I know for the third one I’m gonna be a lot better.

“We started training too late. I don’t want to say that the three months of partying and celebrating affected me but to tell you the truth, it kind of did.”

In the months that followed, Ruiz Jr decided to split from Robles and has now confirmed his link-up with Reynoso.

Eddy posted on social media: “Welcome to the team, Andy. Let’s hit it.”

Ruiz Jr replied: “Thank you, we go with everything.”

As well as Canelo, Reynoso’s stable also includes Oscar Valdez, Julio Cesar Martinez, Luis Nery and Ryan Garcia. He was named Ring Magazine’s “Trainer of the Year” for 2019.