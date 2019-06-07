New heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jnr is demanding £40 million to agree to a rematch with Anthony Joshua in the UK.

Ruiz pulled off one of the greatest shocks in boxing history at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, finishing favourite Joshua in the seventh round to capture the IBF, WBA and WBO titles.

There was a rematch clause written into the contract and Eddie Hearn exercised it on Tuesday, the promoter announcing the two fighters would meet again at the end of the year and that he hope it would take place in the UK.

However, Ruiz wants the second bout to be in Mexico or the US and has warned Hearn it will take a huge sum to get him over to Britain.

“Yeah as they say November or December,’ the Mexican said when asked by FightHype about the rematch.

“Right now my team, they’re negotiating everything right now. I’ve just got to stay busy, stay healthy and be ready for the rematch.

“I’d love it to be here in the United States or in Mexico you know. It all depends on the team and what they negotiate.”

Ruiz added: “If they want me to go over there, they’ve got to give me $50 million (£40 million). If they want to come over here – it’s just negotiations you know.

“If we do the rematch, I think he [Joshua] will be more cautious, he’s going to try and box me around, but Anthony’s not good at moving back.

“But if we’re both going to be exchanging punches, I have the faster hands and I can take a punch.”