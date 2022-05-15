Andy Murray pulls out of French Open 

Former world number one Andy Murray has reportedly pulled out of the French Open in order to focus on Wimbledon.

The three-time Grand Slam winner was initially expected to skip the entire clay court season before accepting a wildcard entry into the Madrid Open earlier this month.

A positive start to the tournament saw Murray eliminate Dominic Thiem and Denis Shapovalov before a proposed third-round meeting with Novak Djokovic.

However, the 35-year-old contracted food poisoning and was forced to withdraw from the clash with the world number one, and he was scheduled to compete at Roland Garros.

Now, Sky Sports News reports that Murray will no longer compete at the Grand Slam event and is instead focusing his preparations on the grass court season.

Murray has not competed in the French Open since a first-round elimination in 2020, while his 2021 run at Wimbledon ended in the third round.

All in all, the Scot has posted 12 wins and eight defeats from 20 matches in the 2022 season and now occupies 69th place in the world rankings.