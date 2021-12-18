Andy Murray beats Nadal to book Abu Dhabi final place

Sir Andy Murray has beaten old rival Rafael Nadal in straight sets to book his place in the final of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi.

The world number 134 was imperious on his own serve as he continued his encouraging preparation for the 2022 season, overcoming the 20-time Grand Slam champion 6-3 7-5.

Both players have struggled with serious injuries in recent years, meaning that the semi-final was their first meeting for more than five years, and Murray took control of the first set courtesy of a solitary break.

The Scot capitalised on one of only two break points throughout the set to win the sixth game and move into a 4-2 lead, comfortably serving out to take the opener 6-3.

Murray almost made a perfect start to the second set too, but Nadal saved two break points in the opening game – and another two in the fifth game – to keep the set on serve.

It was not until the eighth game of the second set that the Spaniard engineered a break point of his own, but Murray survived that and then moved to within one game of victory by breaking at 5-5.

Nadal provided some resistance in the final game, but Murray battled through to produce arguably his biggest win since returning from injury.

Murray will face Andrey Rublev in the final, after the Russian overcame Denis Shapovalov 7-6 3-6 6-4 in the other semi-final.