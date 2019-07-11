The Andoma of Doma, Nasarawa State, Alhaji Ahmadu Oga, has decried the incessant bandit attacks across the country, calling on all stakeholders to take urgent actions to curtail it.

Oga disclosed this when he received the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Festus Daudu, on Thursday in Doma.

According to him, it is regrettable that we have a different Nigeria today where innocent citizens are no more living in peace with one another and prone to attacks across the country.

While congratulating Daudu on his elevated position as Permanent secretary, Oga urged him to use his position to communicate his message to the appropriate authority to address security challenges in Nigeria.

The paramount ruler assured Nigerians that with fervent prayers, the country would overcome every negative issue facing the country.

He said: “It is so unfortunate for us to see what we are facing in this country today; it has never been like this in the past. The efforts of heroes past shall never be in vain.”

According to him, past heroes sacrificed themselves to build the country, adding that some people now want to use their positions to destroy the good works of those heroes.

Daudu expressed joy for the warm reception from the Andoma, saying that his mission to his palace was to indentify with him on his appointment as a federal permanent secretary.

He pledged his loyalty to the state council of chiefs and the entire state to stand with them in whatever role they want him to play.

Daudu also received royal blessing from the Emir of Kwandere, Alhaji Ahmadu Al-Makura, saying that the entire council valued his visit which he described as a blessing to them.