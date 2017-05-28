Anderlecht hands off Onyekuru chase

Anderlecht General Manager, Herman Van Holsbeeck, admits there is no point trying to compete with Arsenal for Eupen’s Henry Onyekuru.

The Belgian champions are understood to be interested in the highly-rated Nigerian striker, who has been put up for sale by Eupen this week.

Anderlecht were installed as favourites when it was revealed that Eupen had given agent Mogi Bayat the mandate to broker the deal, but Van Holsbeeck is realistic about the Brussels club’s chances.

“Eupen have given Mogi Bayat a mandate? If they announce it, that’s their problem,” Holsbeeck said.

“Onyekuru is a good player, but Arsenal is going to interfere, then we have no chance. They get 150 million in TV rights and that’s double of Belgian clubs.”