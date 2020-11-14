The Congress of All Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools has enjoined principals to checkmate students’ tendency for vices such as drug abuse, cultism, rape, indecent dressing, and unruly conducts.

The FCT President of ANCOPSS, Alhaji Abdulkarim Abdulrahaman, who gave the advice in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, also promised to inculcate and sustain quality teaching and learning culture in secondary schools.

Abdulrahaman also urged the principals to ensure discipline among the staff, adding that they need to be vigilant to curtail students’ unholy attitude.

He, therefore, urged them to continue to exhibit character worthy of emulation as role models and accountable for students’ performance and as future leaders.

Abdulrahman emphasised the need for stakeholders to continue to improve on the teaching and learning system in the country.

He explained that “teaching and learning are inherently intertwined and require holistic approach for any development initiative.”

He said that teaching profession should foster quality teaching through inter dependent levels of all for collaborative learning with common goals beneficiary to the learning environment.

He reminded the principals of their strategic roles to reposition their schools for academic excellence through good administrative process of transparency and accountability.

Abdulrahman, therefore, advised them to shun corrupt practices and ensure only approved charges are collected from students, while guiding against any practice capable of tarnishing their image.

He enjoined the principals to influence contemporary thinking about governance and administration to make government policies, structures and financial investment decisions protected.

Abdulrahaman expressed appreciation to the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello and Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, for ensuring safe reopening of schools with preventive and palliatives measures put in place for smooth academic activities after COVID-19 lockdown.

“It is commendable and reassuring that, education in FCT is a priority and setting the pace.”

He promised that the ANCOPSS would not relent in its various efforts to continue to adhere strictly to the laid down rules and regulations to safeguard lives.