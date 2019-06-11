The Nasarawa state chapter of the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria on Tuesday received six tractors under the Federal Government Anchor Borrower’s Scheme.

Alhaji Ramalan Abbas, the chairman of the association in the state, disclosed this while presenting the tractors to the beneficiaries in Keffi.

Abbas said that the tractors would boost rice production in the state as well as the country at large.

He urged beneficiaries to make judicious use of the mechanised farming tool, so as to enhance rice production and food sufficiency in the country.

According to him, RIFAN in the state would continue to mobilise and educate rice farmers on modern techniques of farming.

He said: “This gesture will further encourage rice farming in Nasarawa state and increase food security across the country in general.”

He noted that Central Bank of Nigeria has already formulated modalities for the recovery of the tractor loan from the beneficiaries.

Abbas also urged rice farmers to reciprocate the gesture and ensure effective commitment towards massive production to improve their personal income and economic status of the state.

Yahaya Jama, Director of Agriculture in the state’s Ministry of Agriculture, commended the Federal Government for the gesture.

He also restated the state government’s commitment to give agricultural sector the needed attention to ensure food sufficiency.

Earlier, Tashi Jonathan, CBN Head of Development Finance in Lafia, urged beneficiaries to ensure timely payment of the loan.

He expressed the bank’s readiness to boost agricultural production in the country.