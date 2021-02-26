An Islamic Scholar, Prof. Abubakar Imam-Aliagan, on Friday warned Muslims against falling into the sin of ancestral worshiping, saying it falls under idolatry and ascribing equality with Allah.

Aliagan, who gave the warning in his Friday sermon in Madrasat Mohammed in Ilorin, Kwara State, said the resurgence of beliefs in family deity or family cultural beliefs “are taboos and abominations with no bearing in Islam”.

He said: “This is out rightly forbidden in Islam as Allah has warned Muslims against any form of idolatry and upholding any family deity above the worship of Allah.”

The cleric, who is also a lecturer at the Department of Religions, Faculty of Arts, University of Ilorin, pointed out that laying of objects or offerings of sacrifices on streets had become rampant that some Muslims indulge in such evil practice.

Aliagan said: “In times of adversity and prosperity, a Muslim should place his trust in Allah and seek his guidance and assistance.

“Whatever the Prophet Muhammad forbids, we should keep away from and whatever he enjoins, we should endeavour to do.”

Aliagan urged faithful to consider Allah beyond human understanding and therefore should not be portrayed in image or idol form.

He said: “Idol worship is a gross injustice.

“The violation of the first commandment in all the scriptures of God, and is an unforgivable sin if maintained until death.”