Masked burglars have stolen a safe during a raid at a Liverpool property, reported to be the home of Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Merseyside Police said two men, wearing black waterproof clothing and black balaclavas, entered the property at Hall Road East, in Crosby on Merseyside, on Friday evening.

A safe was taken but the occupants of the house were unharmed, police said.

The force, which was alerted at around 6.35pm, said: “Officers attended and enquiries into the incident are ongoing. The property will be forensically examined and CCTV opportunities are being explored.”