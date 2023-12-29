Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has signed a new deal at Bernabeu until June 2026.

The Italian’s existing contract with the capital giants was due to expire at the end of this season, and Brazil made no secret of their desire to bring him in as their new head coach in 2024.

However, when questioned on the speculation, Ancelotti always insisted that his first choice was to remain in Madrid, and it has now been announced that he has extended his deal for a further two years.

The 64-year-old returned to Bernabeu in 2021 after a stint at Everton, and he enjoyed a successful 2021-22 campaign at the helm, helping the club win La Liga, the Champions League and the Spanish Super Cup.

Real Madrid’s European Cup triumph saw Ancelotti become the most successful coach in the history of the competition, having now lifted the trophy on four occasions.

Ancelotti then led Real Madrid to the Copa del Rey title last term, while the team have had a strong first half of this season, sitting top of La Liga, in addition to advancing to the last-16 stage of the Champions League.

Los Blancos have had a host of injury problems in recent weeks but have still managed to show consistency, and they entered the winter break off the back of a three-game winning run.

On Friday, Real Madrid announced that Ancelotti had been handed a new deal until June 2026, with Brazil now being forced to look elsewhere when it comes to a new manager.

“This stage at Real will end my career. After Los Blancos, I’ll stop,” Ancelotti told Il Messagero last year. “Real is the top of football. It makes sense to put an end to it after this experience.”

Real Madrid currently sit top of the La Liga table, but they are level on points (45) with second-placed Girona, who are unlikely title challengers at this stage of the campaign.

Los Blancos will take on RB Leipzig in the last-16 stage of the Champions League, meanwhile, with the capital side regarded to be among the favourites for the crown this term.

Real Madrid will be back in action after the winter break at home to Mallorca on January 3 before taking on Arandina in the Copa del Rey three days later.

Ancelotti’s side will then switch their attention to the Spanish Super Cup, taking on Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals of the competition ahead of a potential final against either Barcelona or Osasuna.